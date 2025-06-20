Nation Commemorates 75th Anniversary of Korean War Outbreak; Gov’t Vows Support for Veterans

Photo : YONHAP News

As South Korea commemorated the 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War on Wednesday, President Lee Jae Myung made a promise to support those who made sacrifices to protect the country and ensure they are sufficiently rewarded.The president made the pledge in a social media post, expressing his respect and gratitude for all those who shed blood and sweat to defend the freedom and peace of South Korea.He said true security is about making peace so that fighting is no longer necessary and reaffirmed his commitment to lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.And to mark the anniversary, a national ceremony honoring war veterans was held at the Daejeon Convention Center, 160 kilometers south of Seoul.The event included a memorial service, performances, and the awarding of government medals and speeches.It was attended by key government and military figures, as well as diplomatic envoys from countries that participated in the war.