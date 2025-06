Photo : YONHAP News

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and BTS’ J-Hope have both made history on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.According to Billboard on Wednesday, Rosé’s solo track “APT” climbed to No. 25, extending its run on the chart to 35 consecutive weeks, the longest ever for a South Korean solo artist.J-Hope’s new single “Killin’ It Girl” debuted at No. 40, marking his eighth solo entry and setting the record for the most Hot 100 appearances by a South Korean solo act.Jimin of BTS previously held the record with 33 weeks for his track “Who.”In addition, boy group ATEEZ debuted at No. 69 with “Lemon Drop,” becoming only the third K-pop boy group to enter the chart.