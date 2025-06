Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Court may rule as early as Wednesday on whether to grant an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, in response to a request from the special counsel investigating the December 3 martial law bid.The application, submitted Tuesday, accuses Yoon of using the Presidential Security Service to block his own arrest in January and ordering the deletion of secure phone records for military commanders involved in what the special counsel referred to as the martial law conspiracy.The special counsel said the request was made after Yoon ignored three police summonses and signaled he would not appear for questioning.Yoon’s legal team called the move unlawful, arguing he had intended to cooperate with the special counsel once scheduling was arranged.