Photo : KBS News

The special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law plot made its first court appearance on Wednesday in the trial of two police officials accused of participating in an insurrection.National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho and former Seoul Metropolitan Police Commissioner Kim Bong-sik are on trial at the Seoul Central District Court for their alleged roles.Deputy special prosecutor Lee Yoon-jae appeared for the prosecution, expressing gratitude to the court for its efforts to hold those responsible accountable.He pledged full cooperation in uncovering the truth and urged a swift trial process to address public concerns over delays and the expiration of detention periods.Other special prosecutors involved in the martial law case appeared in court earlier this week for the trials of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.