Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has successfully completed a flight safety separation test for its first domestically developed long-range air-to-ground missile.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration announced on Wednesday that the test was conducted June 23 using an FA-50 aircraft at the Air Force’s third training wing.The test confirmed that the missile can safely detach from the aircraft without interfering with its structure or performance.Final operational testing will begin in 2027, with the missile mounted on the KF-21 fighter jet.The project is part of a second-phase initiative to develop a South Korean missile with capabilities equal to or exceeding those of Germany’s Taurus, currently deployed on the F-15K.Defense officials called the latest test a milestone that may enhance the export potential of the KF-21 and its integrated weapons systems.