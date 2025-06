Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has dismissed an objection filed by former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun after special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk indicted him on additional charges in the ongoing insurrection case stemming from the December 3 martial law incident.The Seoul High Court on Wednesday dismissed Kim’s objection against the addition of two new charges, obstruction of the performance of official duties and instigating the destruction of evidence, which Cho’s special team added upon taking over the case.Kim still faces an earlier charge of playing a key role in an insurrection.In filing the objection, the former minister had argued that the new indictment was intended to prevent his release on bail and to extend his detention period, set to expire Thursday.The court earlier dismissed Kim’s request for a stay of execution, saying the matter should be decided by the Seoul Central District Court, which is handling his trial.