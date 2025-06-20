Parties Wrangle over Privacy, Transparency during PM Nominee's Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties locked horns on the final day of the two-day parliamentary confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, over the nominee withholding information on privacy grounds.Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Bae June-young said the nominee has not submitted any additional document as of Wednesday, dubbing him a "no document" prime minister nominee.The party earlier demanded that the nominee submit tax documents related to a gift of 200 million won, or around 147-thousand U.S. dollars, which he claims to have received from his in-laws to help with living expenses.Kim was also asked to verify the claim that he took out loans to pay his forfeiture for breaking the Political Funds Act, and to provide immigration and academic records related to the master’s degree he obtained from Tsinghua University in Beijing.On the other hand, ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Chai Hyun-il said Han Duck-soo, the Prime Minister nominee in 2022, refused to submit information on his bank accounts, while DP Rep. Jeon Yong-gi criticized the PPP for making personal attacks, instead of focusing on policy plans.The continued partisan wrangling indicates that the two sides will have a tough task of drafting a confirmation hearing report for the nominee.While the confirmation of a prime minister nominee requires parliamentary consent, the DP, which can push the motion regardless of a bipartisan agreement with a majority in parliament, intends to proceed with the approval process before July 4.