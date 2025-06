Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has ordered the formation of a task force directly under his office to resolve a regional dispute surrounding the relocation of a military airport in Gwangju.The president called for the creation a six-party task force involving the governments of Gwangju, South Jeolla and the provincial county of Muan, as well as the ministries of defense, finance and transport and he also called to accelerate a related inspection.Urging the provincial government to shoulder some of the cost as it would benefit from attracting a major state facility, Lee also emphasized that the central government should cover some expenses as well.The relocation of the airport, established in 1964, to a less populated area outside Gwangju, such as Muan, has faced opposition from area residents due to concerns regarding noise and the environmental impact.