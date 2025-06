Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has hailed a ceasefire between Israel and Iran while highly assessing Washington's role in brokering the agreement and the diplomatic efforts exerted by related countries.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said South Korea hopes regional tensions will swiftly subside with all relevant parties faithfully observing the latest ceasefire.The ministry added that as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council, South Korea will continue to join the international community’s effort to bring about peace and stability in the Middle East.U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the ceasefire between the two nations went into effect, which would put an end to their conflict, provided that they keep their agreement.