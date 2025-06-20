Court Refuses to Issue Warrant for Yoon’s Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has rejected special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk’s request for a warrant to arrest former President Yoon Suk Yeol as part of an investigation into insurrection allegations stemming from the December 3 martial law incident.In a notice to the press on Wednesday, Cho said the Seoul Central District Court turned down the warrant he had sought the previous day, based on Yoon’s expressed intent to comply with the team’s summons.The special prosecutor said he immediately instructed the former president and his legal counsel to appear for questioning at 9 a.m. Saturday and may make a second request for Yoon’s arrest should he fail to respond.Cho filed for the arrest warrant on Tuesday after the former president, who is suspected of special obstruction of public duty, defied police summonses three times.Yoon is suspected of ordering the secret service to block law enforcement from arresting him in January and of ordering the deletion of data from secure phones used by military commanders involved in enforcing martial law.