Photo : Reuters / Yonhap News

Members of NATO have agreed to boost defense spending to five percent of gross domestic product(GDP) by 2035.The leaders of the NATO member nations made the pledge Wednesday in a joint statement adopted after NATO’s annual summit in The Hague, Netherlands.To meet U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand of five percent, the NATO allies committed to investing at least three-point-five percent of GDP on core defense requirements such as weapons and troops, and an additional one-point-five percent on related spending such as infrastructure and cyber defense.The agreement means the allies’ spending target more than doubled from the current two percent agreed at a summit in 2014.NATO members also agreed to a 2029 budget review to track their collective progress against spending commitments.Trump hailed the agreement as a “monumental win” for his country, taking credit for what he called a fantastic outcome that no one thought possible.