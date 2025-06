Photo : YONHAP News

A court has issued a new detention warrant for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun just before his current detention period was set to expire.The Seoul Central District Court granted the warrant on Wednesday after a hearing.Kim was recently indicted on two new charges, obstructing the performance of official duties and instigating the destruction of evidence.In issuing the warrant, the court cited the risk of Kim destroying evidence.Kim has been detained since December last year for his alleged role in the martial law incident, but was scheduled to be released Thursday with the expiration of his six-month detention period.Special counsel Cho Eun-suk requested the new warrant last week upon adding the new charges.