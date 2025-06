Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s business sentiment worsened in June for the first time in four months, amid slowing exports to the U.S., heightened geopolitical uncertainty, and a slump in the construction sector.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the Business Survey Index(BSI) for all industries stood at 90-point-two in June, down zero-point-five point from the previous month.It marks the first drop since February.A reading below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumber optimists.The BSI for manufacturers dropped zero-point-three point on-month to 94-point-four in June, marking the first fall in six months.The index for nonmanufacturing industries, which includes restaurants, wholesalers and retail businesses, retreated zero-point-seven point and posted 87-point-four.The BSI for July dropped by zero-point-one point from the previous month.