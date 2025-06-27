Top Security Adviser, US Secretary of State Agree to Arrange Early Lee-Trump Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean national security adviser Wi Sung-lac has met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and agreed to continue close communication to arrange an early summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump.According to the presidential office Wednesday, Wi and Rubio met that day on the margins of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands.The top office said the two sides agreed on the need to arrange a summit between their leaders as soon as possible and resolved to continue close communication on the matter.It added that the two officials also held extensive discussions on pending issues and ways to further strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Wi also held a separate meeting with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker and exchanged views on a range of issues.The top office said Wi also held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and discussed ways to develop bilateral relations, with both sides agreeing to maintain close communication.