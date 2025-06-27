Yoon Plans to Appear for Questioning an Hour Late on Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to appear for questioning on Saturday morning, but will arrive one hour later than the time set by the special prosecution team in charge of the martial law case.Yoon’s legal team said Thursday that the former president will arrive around 10 a.m. Saturday and is asking for a nonpublic appearance without media exposure, even though the special counsel declined his request to reschedule the interrogation.Yoon’s lawyers argued that it is clearly unjust for the special counsel to effectively compel a public appearance, pointing to the prosecution’s rules on protecting the privacy and reputation of suspects in investigations.The special counsel instructed the former president and his legal counsel to appear for questioning at 9 a.m. Saturday, right after a hearing on Wednesday in which a court refused to issue a warrant for Yoon’s arrest.The ex-president’s lawyers said they have not been formally notified by the special counsel of the specific location or the name of the prosecutor in charge.