Photo : Yonhap News / KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s wife, Ri Sol-ju, has been seen in public for the first time in 18 months.In photos published by the North’s state Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, Ri was seen accompanying Kim to a ceremony marking the completion of a large-scale beach resort in the eastern coastal region of Kalma.Photos showed Ri standing next to Kim and their daughter, Ju-ae, wearing a white shirt and black pants, and carrying what appears to be a Gucci handbag.Ri was last seen in public at a New Year’s Day arts performance on January 1, 2024.In the years since Kim took office, he has frequently appeared with Ri at official events at home and abroad, but in recent months Ju-ae has accompanied him to many events without Ri.