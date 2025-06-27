PPP Calls for Another Session of PM Nominee’s Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has called for another session in the parliamentary confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, after Wednesday’s session was cut short amid bipartisan wrangling.At a press conference on Thursday, PPP Rep. Bae June-young, on the screening panel, said the two-day hearing came to an end as his party was still waiting for the documents the nominee promised to submit.Bae said that once the documents are submitted, his party is prepared to consider whether the nominee has the capabilities, attitude and moral character required of a public official.Bae disputed the ruling Democratic Party’s claim that Kim has passed the screening process, stressing that the nominee failed to overcome all the suspicions surrounding him.At a general assembly of party representatives, PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog urged President Lee Jae Myung to withdraw Kim’s nomination, calling the nominee incompetent and unethical.