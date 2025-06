Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) intends to put Kim Min-seok’s nomination as prime minister to a plenary vote as early as Monday, with or without consent from the main opposition People Power Party(PPP).DP floor spokesperson Kim Hyun-jung said Thursday that Kim’s confirmation hearing ended the previous day amid a boycott by the PPP.Should the parties fail to agree on the adoption of a hearing report, the spokesperson said the ruling side will have no choice but to proceed with the vote.The spokesperson said if the report is not adopted by Sunday’s deadline, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik can introduce a motion to confirm Kim’s nomination and a vote can take place Monday, Thursday or Friday.Another DP floor spokesperson, Mun Geum-ju, accused the PPP of trying to delay the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration and urged it to cooperate in the report’s adoption.