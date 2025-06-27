Menu Content

2025-06-26

Rival Parties Remain at Odds on Committee Leadership ahead of Extra Budget Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) have failed to reach an agreement on the appointment of standing committee chairs, including the head of the Budget and Accounts Committee, ahead of a planned plenary vote on the supplementary budget.

DP deputy floor leader Moon Jin-seog told reporters that during the luncheon meeting on Thursday the party emphasized the urgency of passing the second extra budget within the June extraordinary session and urged the opposition to cooperate in holding a plenary meeting on Friday.

However, PPP deputy floor leader Yoo Sang-bum warned the party will not cooperate unless it secures the chair posts for key committees such as the Legislation and Judiciary Committee or the Budget and Accounts Committee, saying this is to ensure checks and balances.

DP leaders signaled that they may push ahead unilaterally if no agreement is reached, including appointing committee chairs to fill four vacancies.

The PPP said it will decide how to respond if the ruling party moves forward alone, adding that no further meeting has been scheduled between the two sides.
