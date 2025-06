Photo : KBS News

South Korea is forecast to experience rain and scattered showers across much of the country through early next week due to tropical disturbances.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Thursday, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in southern regions beginning Saturday afternoon, while Seoul and inland areas of Gangwon may see continued rainfall through July 1 as a stationary front lingers over North Korea.Brief showers are also anticipated in parts of Chungcheong, the southern region, and Jeju on June 30 and July 1 under the influence of high pressure.As the rain subsides midweek, temperatures are expected to rise sharply, with heat wave advisories likely as perceived temperatures exceed 33 degrees Celsius, starting in the south and moving north.The KMA also warns of possible tropical nights along the east coast and urges the public to stay updated, as tropical disturbances may cause sudden shifts in weather patterns.