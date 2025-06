Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul apartment prices jumped zero-point-43 percent in the third week of June, marking the biggest weekly increase since September 2018.According to the Korea Real Estate Board on Thursday, the largest gains were recorded in Seongdong, Mapo and Gwangjin districts.Seongdong and Mapo each saw close to one percent growth, with both districts setting records since weekly tracking began in 2013.Prices in the four affluent districts of Gangnam, Seocho, Songpa and Yongsan rose more than zero-point-seven percent on average, with Seocho and Gangnam posting their steepest gains in over seven years.Price increases were observed across all of Seoul, while the wider capital region also saw moderate gains.However, apartment prices in other regions declined slightly, continuing the trend toward greater price disparities between the capital and the rest of the country.