Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has nominated two prospective Constitutional Court justices, including the court’s next chief.Former Supreme Court Justice Kim Sang-hwan has been tapped to serve both as a Constitutional Court justice and its president.Judge Oh Young-jun, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court, was nominated to fill the other presidentially appointed seat on the nine-member bench.Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said Thursday that the nominations aim to restore stability to the court and strengthen public trust after the recent turmoil.President Lee also nominated Democratic Party lawmaker and former senior tax official Lim Kwang-hyun to head the National Tax Service.