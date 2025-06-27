Menu Content

Gov’t to Announce Price Stability Measures amid Sharp Increase in Seoul Apartment Prices

Written: 2025-06-26 17:33:56Updated: 2025-06-26 19:39:12

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to announce measures early next month aimed at stabilizing housing prices, as the surge in apartment prices in Seoul’s Gangnam area has begun to spread to other parts of the capital region.

According to government sources on Thursday, the land and finance ministries and the Financial Services Commission are in talks about the possibility of tightening loan conditions and expanding housing transaction regulations to cover a wider area.

The regulations that currently apply only to the Gangnam, Seocho, Songpa and Yongsan districts could be extended to other areas that have observed an uptick in apartment prices, including other districts along the Han River, as well as the Gyeonggi city of Gwacheon and Seongnam's Bundang District.

The land ministry is expected to convene a housing policy review committee meeting as early as next week to finalize a plan on the matter.

Data from the Korea Real Estate Board showed that apartment sales prices in Seoul jumped zero-point-43 percent this week, the highest increase in six years and nine months.
