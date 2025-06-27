KOSPI Ends Two-Day Rise Due To Profit-Taking

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell Thursday, ending a two-day rally as investors sold off shares to secure profits.The KOSPI fell 28-point-69 points, or zero-point-92 percent,to close at three-thousand-79-point-56.Foreigners and institutions sold a combined 843-point-24 billion won worth of stocks, while individuals bought a net 833-point-55 billion won of stocks.Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed amid easing tensions in the Middle East following a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and growing expectations of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.In Korea, market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped one-point-79 percent, carmaker Hyundai Motor fell three-point-46 percent, batterymaker LG Energy Solution declined zero-point-34 percent and steelmaker POSCO Holdings shaved off zero-point-74 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ lost ten-point-26 points, or one-point-29 percent, to close at 787-point-95.