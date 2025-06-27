Lee Appoints Vice Ministers of Defense, Health, Environment, Labor

Photo : KBS News

President Lee Jae Myung announced vice ministerial appointments for the ministries of defense, health, environment and labor in the latest round of personnel appointments.According to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung on Thursday, the president appointed Lee Doo-hee, a former chief of the Army Missile Strategic Command, as vice defense minister.Kang said Lee is a defense expert with experience in both field operations and policy units, and the right person to respond to the changing battlefield environment and to secure comprehensive deterrence capabilities based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Lee Seu-ran, head of the health ministry's office for social welfare policy, was promoted to first vice minister, assessed to be an expert in pension who has well versed in health care policies.National Institute of Environmental Research President Kum Han-seung, with over 30 years of experience in climate policy, was appointed vice environment minister, while Kwon Chang-jun, head of the labor ministry's planning and coordination office, was promoted to vice minister.Meanwhile, Nam Dong-il, a standing commissioner of the Fair Trade Commission, was promoted to vice chair of the antitrust regulator, also a vice ministerial-level post.