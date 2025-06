Photo : YONHAP News

A plan to dismantle the nation's oldest nuclear reactor, the Kori-1 reactor, has been finalized.The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission on Thursday approved the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company’s plan to deconstruct Kori-1.The decision came 47 years after the reactor first began commercial operations and eight years after the initial decision to permanently halt its operations.The country will witness the dismantling of a commercial nuclear power station for the first time.The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company will spend a little over one trillion won, or some 790 billion U.S. dollars, through 2037 to disassemble Kori-1 and will use the site where the reactor had stood for industrial purposes.