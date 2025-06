Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it will continue to work closely with Washington to make the South Korea-U.S. alliance a future-oriented, comprehensive strategic alliance that appropriately responds to changes in the economic and security environments.A foreign ministry official revealed the stance to reporters on Thursday as they said Seoul and Washington have evolved and advanced their alliance in line with changes of the times while engaging in close communication during the past seven decades.The official’s remarks come after Joseph Yun, chargé d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, said on Tuesday that Washington wants discussions with Seoul to focus on modernizing alliances to face new strategic challenges.He added that talks could include readjusting U.S. military assets and the presence of U.S. forces in South Korea and Japan, with China being a primary strategic concern.