DP Aiming to Pass 40 Bills in June Extra Session

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) says it will seek to secure within this month’s extraordinary session the approval of contentious bills that were vetoed during the previous government.The party’s chief policymaker Jin Sung-joon, told reporters on Thursday that the party is aiming to have a total of 40 bills approved during this month’s extra session, including 13 bills that were vetoed by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Among the key bills that the DP is aiming to approve are a bill that seeks revisions to the Commercial Act to require boards of directors to prioritize the interests of shareholders alongside those of the company and four bills related to agriculture, including a grain bill that would require the government to purchase surplus rice.Also among them is a pro-labor bill that seeks to bolster corporate responsibility over contract employees and restrict companies from making claims for damages against legitimate labor disputes.On three revised bills on broadcasting laws intended to reduce the government’s influence over public broadcasters, Jin said the DP will seek the bills’ passage in next month’s extra session or the session in August if they do not pass.Jin said though the three bills could be forcibly approved, it is important that they be approved through cooperation with rival camps for a smooth implementation.