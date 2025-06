Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has called on rival camps to produce an accord or a consensus amid a delay in the adoption of a confirmation hearing report for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok due to the opposition camp’s objections.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung revealed the stance in a briefing on Thursday after being asked to comment about the delay in Kim’s confirmation hearing report.Kang said the top office believes that the ruling and opposition parties will ponder over the results of Kim’s confirmation hearing.Kim’s hearing was automatically adjourned at 12 a.m. Thursday after it failed to reopen due to rival camps’ wrangling over suspicions surrounding the nominee.The ruling Democratic Party has said that if Kim’s confirmation hearing report fails to be adopted, it will convene a plenary session on Monday and forcibly hold a vote on the motion to approve Kim’s nomination.