Photo : YONHAP News

More auto parts are likely to be added to the U.S. list of items subject to a 25 percent tariff.The U.S. Commerce Department’s International Trade Administration(ITA) announced on Thursday that it has established a process to make additional automobile parts subject to the 25 percent tariff under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.The ITA said this change will protect critical U.S. national security interests.Starting July 1, U.S. producers of automobile parts may request that additional auto parts be included.The ITA said that to handle requests from U.S. producers, it is establishing two-week submission windows every year in January, April, July and October.Since May 3, a 25 percent tariff has been imposed on imported auto parts, targeting items such as engines, transmissions and electronic components.