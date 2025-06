Photo : UPI / Yonhap News

The White House says the U.S. may extend its pause on reciprocal tariffs, which is set to expire July 8.White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday that the deadline for countries to strike trade deals with the United States is “not critical” and may be extended past July 9.Leavitt said that’s a decision for U.S. President Donald Trump to make.On April 9, Trump imposed so-called reciprocal tariffs at varying rates on imports from nearly all countries, including South Korea.But less than a day later, he granted a 90-day pause for those tariffs to give countries time to negotiate.