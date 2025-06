Photo : YONHAP News

National security adviser Wi Sung-lac said Thursday that South Korea is facing calls from the U.S. to increase defense spending in line with global trends.Wi conveyed the information to reporters in a briefing at the presidential office after returning from the NATO summit in the Netherlands.The top security adviser said defense spending was a key agenda topic at the summit and that the NATO members agreed to raise their defense spending to five percent of gross domestic product by 2035.Wi continued that the five percent target consists of three-point-five percent in direct defense spending and one-point-five percent in indirect spending.He said this is a broad trend and that similar demands have been made of South Korea.He said discussions are underway at the working level regarding Washington’s requests for increased defense commitments from its allies, adding that the government needs to formulate a response.