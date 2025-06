Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol reportedly plans to appear for questioning by a special counsel on Saturday morning even though his request to use an underground entrance was denied.Yoon’s legal team said Friday that Yoon will appear for the interrogation even if no agreement is reached regarding the use of the underground entrance, adding that the team will try to negotiate again on site.Yoon’s lawyers requested access to the entrance to prevent media exposure when he arrives Saturday for questioning in the December 3 martial law investigation.Special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk and his team turned down his request, saying it could be seen as a preferential treatment.But the team agreed to postpone the interrogation by an hour at Yoon’s request and will question him at 10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.