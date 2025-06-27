US Senate Adopts Resolution Commemorating 75th Anniversary of Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Senate has adopted a resolution recognizing South Korea as a linchpin of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region as it marked the 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.The office of Sen. Jon Ossoff said Thursday in a release that he helped pass a bipartisan Senate resolution commemorating the anniversary and the strength of the U.S.-South Korea alliance.The resolution said it honors the bravery, sacrifice and service of the United States Armed Forces and allies who fought to defend the people of South Korea from being conquered by the communists of North Korea, China and the Soviet Union.It recognized South Korea as a vital treaty ally and a linchpin of peace, security, trade and democratic values for Northeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.The resolution called on the people of the United States to remember the Korean War not as the ‘‘Forgotten War,’’ but as the ‘‘Noble War,’’ an endeavor that preserved freedom for millions and exemplified the courage, sacrifice and resilience of the U.S. Armed Forces.