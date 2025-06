Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s wife, Kim Keon-hee, will be discharged from Seoul Asan Medical Center on Friday after being hospitalized for what she said was depression and a chronic disease.Kim’s lawyer said the former first lady will leave the hospital Friday and continue treatment at home for the time being, adding that she will faithfully comply with a future summons if it is lawful and in accordance with regulations.Kim was last seen in public on June 3, when she visited a polling station along with Yoon to vote in the presidential election.The ex-first lady received treatment for symptoms of depression as an outpatient at the hospital in southern Seoul on June 13, but was hospitalized on June 16 after her condition worsened.The sudden hospitalization came just four days after the appointment of a special counsel to investigate a number of allegations against Kim.