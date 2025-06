Photo : YONHAP News

A recent survey shows that almost two-thirds of South Koreans believe President Lee Jae Myung is doing a good job.According to the poll of one-thousand-four adults nationwide, conducted by Gallup from Tuesday to Thursday, 64 percent of the respondents said Lee is managing state affairs well.Meanwhile, 21 percent said he is doing poorly, while 15 percent were unsure.This is the first Gallup poll focusing on how the public perceives President Lee’s performance.Public support for the ruling Democratic Party fell to 43-point-nine percent, while the approval rating for the opposition People Power Party rose to 23 percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.