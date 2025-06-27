Menu Content

Inter-Korea

6 Americans in Custody over Alleged Attempt to Send Bottles Filled with Rice, Dollar Bills to North Korea

Written: 2025-06-27 13:37:32Updated: 2025-06-27 15:23:03

6 Americans in Custody over Alleged Attempt to Send Bottles Filled with Rice, Dollar Bills to North Korea

Photo : Incheon Ganghwa Police Station

Six Americans have been arrested after police say they attempted to release plastic bottles containing rice, Bibles and one dollar bills into the sea near Ganghwa Island in Incheon, off the west coast, in hopes they would reach North Korea.
 
The Ganghwa Police Station said Thursday that the six U.S. citizens in their 20s to 50s could face charges under the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety.

Ganghwa County, part of a restricted border area near the demilitarized zone, has been designated a danger zone since November last year and is under an administrative order that bans the dissemination of leaflets and propaganda to North Korea.

Police say a nearby military unit monitoring the coast caught the Americans around 1 a.m. Thursday, trying to release one-thousand-three-hundred bottles into the water.

A police official said the Americans recently entered South Korea on tourist visas, adding that police plan to question them through an interpreter.
