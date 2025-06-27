Defense Minister Nominee: Civilian Exchanges Must Precede Restoration of Inter-Korean Military Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung’s nominee for defense minister has said he intends to seek ways to help optimize inter-Korean matters and carefully consider which method is the most peaceful before moving to restore the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement.Speaking to reporters on Friday, Ahn Gyu-back, a five-term National Assembly representative for the ruling Democratic Party, recalled the events preceding the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games and said civilian exchanges should resume before the military deal is put back in place.Referring to South and North Koreans as both enemies and compatriots, Ahn said Seoul should maintain a two-track approach toward Pyongyang as it pursues inter-Korean dialogue.Domestically, the nominee said the most pressing task in defense reform is to help the military restore pride and self-confidence it lost in the December 3 martial law incident.Ahn is the first defense minister nominee in 64 years to come from a civilian background, and he is expected to lead change within the military in the aftermath of martial law.