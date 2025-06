Photo : YONHAP News

The trial for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on new charges related to the December 3 martial law case will begin next month.The Seoul Central District Court, presided over by Judge Han Sung-jin, has scheduled the first preparatory hearing for 10 a.m. on July 17.Defendants are not required to attend preparatory hearings, in which pleas are entered and the court sets a plan for the examination of evidence, but they must appear in court once a trial begins.Kim was indicted earlier this month on charges of obstructing the performance of official duties and ordering the destruction of evidence.Among other things, he is accused of handing a secure phone to a civilian while deceiving the Presidential Security Service.Kim remains behind bars after the court issued a second detention warrant Wednesday, citing concerns about the potential for destruction of evidence.