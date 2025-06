Photo : YONHAP News

New Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee has pledged to harness cutting-edge AI technologies to build "overwhelming" military power.At his inauguration ceremony on Friday, Lee also committed to boosting the country’s defense exports and improving service conditions for troops.He warned of growing security threats, citing North Korea’s strengthening ties with Russia and its advancing nuclear and missile capabilities.A graduate of the Korea Military Academy, Lee held key posts including commander of the 1st Corps and deputy chief of the Ground Operations Command before retiring as a three-star general.Until a new defense minister is confirmed, Lee will serve as acting defense chief.