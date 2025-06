Photo : YONHAP News

The central region and North Jeolla Province can expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday, while other areas will get patchy clouds.In the Seoul metropolitan area, parts of Gangwon Province and South Chungcheong Province, there will be a chance of light rain through the evening.Meanwhile, the mercury will top 30 degrees Celsius in many areas across the country, with daytime temperatures rising by as much as four degrees from the previous day.This year’s first heat wave warning has been issued for the southern regions, which may experience some tropical nights.The heat is expected to worsen over the weekend, with Daegu hitting 34 degrees on Saturday.Monsoon rains will also resume in most parts of the country over the weekend, with the central region getting showers until Sunday morning.Precipitation levels may reach anywhere between five millimeters and 60 millimeters, according to forecasts.