First South Korea-Central Asia Summit Postponed to Next Year

Written: 2025-06-27 16:35:18Updated: 2025-06-27 16:38:54

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korea-Central Asia Summit, which was originally scheduled to be held this year in Korea, has been postponed to next year.

Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo explained to the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Thursday that the inaugural summit was pushed back in light of the situation at home and in the Central Asian countries.

He said political scheduling, the ousting of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and the snap presidential election held earlier in June were also factors, when pressed about the matter.

Park explained that the government looked at various angles but found it difficult to propose a date for the event within this year.

In June last year, South Korea and five Central Asian countries–Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan–decided to create the summit on the occasion of then-President Yoon Suk Yeol's trip to three Central Asian countries and hold the first meeting in Korea in 2025.

In regard to questions about a South Korea-U.S. summit to resolve ongoing trade issues, Park said the government’s position is to hold the summit at a mutually convenient time and as soon as possible.
