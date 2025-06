Photo : YONHAP News

BLACKPINK member Rosé is featured in American singer-songwriter Alex Warren's latest single "On My Mind."According to Rosé's management agency THE BLACK LABEL on Friday, "On My Mind," a track about being unable to move on from a past relationship, is a pre-release single to Warren's upcoming album set for a release on July 18.Rosé is also featured in the song's music video, along with Warren.The American artist topped Billboard's "Hot 100" main singles chart earlier this year for his song, "Ordinary," released in February.Rosé is set to join other BLACKPINK members for a new world tour titled, "DEADLINE," with a two-day opening performance at Goyang Stadium between July 5 and 6.