Photo : YONHAP News

The final season of the global hit series 'Squid Game' premiered on Netflix on Friday.The streaming giant announced that the final chapter of the series, which first debuted in 2021, brings the story to a close four years after its original release.The six-episode season features a climactic showdown between main character Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, and the Front Man, portrayed by Lee Byung-hun.The season also explores unresolved storylines and introduce new twists to the show's signature deadly games.To mark the release, Netflix will host a parade and fan event with the cast on Saturday at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.