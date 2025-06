Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed lower for a second consecutive session on Friday as investors continued to sell shares to lock in recent gains.The KOSPI shaved off 23-point-62 points, or zero-point-77 percent, to close the week at three-thousand-55-point-94.The index, which had risen about 15 percent this month, retreated Friday amid the profit-taking.Losses were led by battery and automotive shares with LG Energy Solution declining three-point-03 percent, automaker Hyundai Motor falling two-point-15 percent while internet portal operators and refiners also extended their losses with portal firm Naver falling one-point-34 percent and refiner SK Innovation dropping two-point-49 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ shed six-point-39 points, or zero-point-81 percent, to close the week at 781-point-56.