Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, was discharged from the hospital Friday after undergoing treatment for depression and other chronic illnesses.Kim was discharged from the Asan Medical Center in Seoul’s Songpa District at around 4 p.m. Friday after checking into the center last Monday.Media outlets captured images of Kim leaving the hospital in a wheelchair pushed by her husband, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol.Kim’s lawyer, Choi Ji-woo, said his client will continue treatment at home and will faithfully cooperate with fair summons to appear for questioning by the special prosecutor's team investigating Kim over multiple allegations in accordance with the team’s procedures.Since leaving the presidential residence in Yongsan District on April 11, Kim had remained home at her original residence in Seoul’s Seocho District.The last public appearance she had made was on June 3 when she voted in the presidential election.