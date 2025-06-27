Ex-Pres. Yoon to Appear for Special Team's Questioning Sat. despite Underground Access Refusal

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has decided to appear Saturday for questioning by a special prosecutor team investigating the December 3 martial law and alleged insurrection, after the team denied Yoon's request to use an underground entrance.According to Seoul's Yonhap News Agency on Friday, a source close to the former president said Yoon's initial plan to respond to special prosecutor Cho Eun-seok's summons has not changed, indicating he intends to consult the matter further upon arrival.On Thursday, Cho's team rejected Yoon's request to enter the team’s office through an underground parking lot to avoid the expected bank of cameras, citing precedents set by former Presidents Chun Doo-hwan, Roh Tae-woo, Roh Moo-hyun, Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.Assistant counselor Park Ji-young had said the Criminal Procedure Act could be reviewed should Yoon refuse to comply with the summons, noting that the team could consider filing for Yoon's arrest, after an initial request was dismissed by a Seoul court.Meanwhile, the team agreed to delay the interrogation by an hour at Yoon’s request and question him at 10 a.m. Saturday instead of 9 a.m.