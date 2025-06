Photo : YONHAP News

Global credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings lowered its growth outlook for South Korea this year from one percent to zero-point-nine percent.In its monthly report on Friday, Fitch Ratings forecast South Korea's gross domestic product to expand by an average of zero-point-nine percent in 2025, down from one percent forecast in April.The agency attributed the downward revision to the country's "weak" first-quarter economic data, offsetting expectations of a slight improvement in global trade conditions.Fitch, however, projected the South Korean economy to expand by one-point-eight percent next year, up zero-point-four percentage points from its previous forecast, citing expectation for "looser" fiscal and monetary policies to support domestic demand.The agency also forecast the Bank of Korea(BOK) to cut the key interest rate two more times this year to two percent, up from its previous projection of one-point-75 percent.