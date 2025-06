Photo : YONHAP News

The special prosecution team investigating the December 3 martial law is questioning former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of insurrection.On Saturday morning, Yoon arrived at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office, where the special prosecution team is based, without responding to questions from reporters.According to the office of the independent counsel, the questioning began shortly after he entered the building.Investigators are expected to question Yoon over allegations that he had mobilized the presidential secret service in January to block the anti-corruption agency's attempt to execute a warrant for his arrest over martial law.They also plan to look into suspicions that Yoon ordered data to be deleted from secure phones used by military commanders involved in the martial law decree.