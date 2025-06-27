President Lee Stresses National Security at Luncheon for Veterans

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung emphasized on Thursday that defending national security is the most important task at hand, and that respect and compensation should be given to those who have sacrificed for their country.Lee made the remarks at a special luncheon held at the presidential Cheong Wa Dae complex, attended by 160 people of national merit, veterans, and bereaved family members.As part of Patriots and Veterans Month events in June, President Lee welcomed guests such as Seo Young-suk, chairman of the association of bereaved families from the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong, and Kim Oh-bok, mother of the late Sergeant Seo Jeong-woo, who was killed in the shelling of Yeonpyeong Island.Other guests included Lee Seong-woo, chairman of the bereaved families of the 46 sailors lost in the Cheonan sinking, Choi Won-il, who was captain of the vessel when it was torpedoed by North Korea in 2010, and Lee Chun-ja, a Korean War veteran.Actor Shin Hyun-joon, the son of late Colonel Shin In-gyun, another Korean War veteran, also joined as a special guest.The attendees were welcomed with an armed forces honor guard and a traditional military band, and greeted by the president and first lady Kim Hye Kyung.The presidential office noted that every detail of the event—from the table decorations to the food served, as well as the thank you cards written for each guest—was prepared to show respect, courtesy, and appreciation for those who devoted themselves to serving the country.